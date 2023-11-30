Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 178,063 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Kroger comprises 1.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.