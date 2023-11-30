Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,200 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.91. The company had a trading volume of 444,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,119. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.