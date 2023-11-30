Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,690 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,660 shares of company stock worth $6,076,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. 693,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

