Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,115 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.45. 271,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,778. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

