Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $10.85 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,338,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,668. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

