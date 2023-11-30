Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $17.29 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 2.5% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.83. 144,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

