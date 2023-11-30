Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Enerplus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 304,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,019. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

