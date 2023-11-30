Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 75.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

BWA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 561,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

