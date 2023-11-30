Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

