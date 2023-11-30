Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.38 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,805 shares of company stock valued at $113,116,691. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.1 %

META stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.29. 7,093,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,814,861. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $835.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

