Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.69 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 329,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,855. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

