Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.98 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,480. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day moving average of $265.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.