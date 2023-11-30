Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.98 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,480. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.50 and a 200-day moving average of $265.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
