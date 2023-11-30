Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

