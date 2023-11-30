Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 619,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. 177,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,466. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

