Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.52. 1,115,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

