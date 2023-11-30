George Kaiser Family Foundation Buys 49,796 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha accounts for about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.76% of Boston Omaha worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.5 %

BOC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $454.31 million, a PE ratio of 729.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOC shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

