George Kaiser Family Foundation Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.44. 736,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $255.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

