George Kaiser Family Foundation Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 603,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

