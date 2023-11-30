George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in AON were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AON by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AON by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,562,000 after buying an additional 68,670 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.20. The company had a trading volume of 123,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

