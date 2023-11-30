George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up approximately 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.20% of Masonite International worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 421.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

DOOR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 28,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

