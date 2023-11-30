George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,372,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.9% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 72,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $255.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
