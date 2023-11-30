George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,372,000. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its position in Visa by 27.9% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 72,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $255.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.