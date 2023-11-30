George Kaiser Family Foundation Grows Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial comprises approximately 45.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 5.01% of BOK Financial worth $268,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 66,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. 28,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

