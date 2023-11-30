George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $1.92 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 12,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 65,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.15.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $13.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $548.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,383. The firm has a market cap of $507.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.71 and a 200-day moving average of $501.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

