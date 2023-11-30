George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $3.22 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. JFrog makes up 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.11% of JFrog worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 8.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 1.8 %

FROG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.