George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $3.73 Million Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,704 shares during the quarter. Sprinklr comprises 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.10% of Sprinklr worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,483. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 515.00, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

