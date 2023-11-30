George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.0% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 964,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,299. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.