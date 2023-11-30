George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases 27,888 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies comprises about 0.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.17% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 685,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.49. 107,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,037. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile



Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

