George Kaiser Family Foundation Raises Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Alight makes up 0.6% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.07% of Alight worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alight by 567.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Insider Activity at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

About Alight

Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

