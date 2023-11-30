George Kaiser Family Foundation Reduces Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 335,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,730. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

