George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 12,890 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WK traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

