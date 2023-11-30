George Kaiser Family Foundation Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $609.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.70 and a 200-day moving average of $514.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

