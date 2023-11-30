German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $188.90. 3,603,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,570. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $162.40 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

