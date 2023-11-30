German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,805 shares of company stock valued at $113,116,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.62. 8,412,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,817,611. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average of $298.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

