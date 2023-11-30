German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

