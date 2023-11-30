German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 147,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The stock had a trading volume of 810,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

