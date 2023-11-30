German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,320. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

