German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $370.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.