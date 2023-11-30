German American Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,640. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

