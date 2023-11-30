German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $201,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,576. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

