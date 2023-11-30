German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after buying an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,321,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947,937. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.