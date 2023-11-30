German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.12. 1,883,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,005. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

