German American Bancorp Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MDYV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,699. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $75.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.