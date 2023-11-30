Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,325 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Glacier Bancorp worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 890,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 15,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.