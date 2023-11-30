Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

