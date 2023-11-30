Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.21%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
