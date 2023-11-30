Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55. 40,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,185,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

