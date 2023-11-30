Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s current price.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:HEIT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.30 ($1.03). 235,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.49. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hugh McNeal bought 2,700 shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,998 ($2,523.68). 11.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

