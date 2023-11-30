HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALT opened at $18.20 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

