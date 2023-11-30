Head-To-Head Contrast: NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) & Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report) and Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NightHawk Biosciences and Structure Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NightHawk Biosciences $6.38 million 1.47 -$43.44 million ($1.99) -0.18 Structure Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.32 million N/A N/A

NightHawk Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Structure Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NightHawk Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Structure Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NightHawk Biosciences and Structure Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Structure Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $81.14, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Structure Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Structure Therapeutics is more favorable than NightHawk Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares NightHawk Biosciences and Structure Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NightHawk Biosciences -2,333.27% -91.62% -56.48% Structure Therapeutics N/A -58.26% -38.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Structure Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Structure Therapeutics beats NightHawk Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. in May 2022. NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity. The company is also developing oral small molecule therapeutics targeting other GPCRs for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases, including ANPA-0073, a biased agonist, targeting apelin receptor, a GPCR that has been implicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LTSE-2578, an investigational oral small molecule lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of IPF. The company was formerly known as ShouTi Inc. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

