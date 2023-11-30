Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 183,248 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,093.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 160,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 184,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 345,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,232,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,386,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,348,000 after buying an additional 59,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.27. 520,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

