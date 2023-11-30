Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 469,400 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 469,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

